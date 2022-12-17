Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.60

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $14.86. Rand Capital shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,127 shares trading hands.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rand Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rand Capital Co. ( NASDAQ:RAND Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Rand Capital worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

