RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

NASDAQ EA opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

