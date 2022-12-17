RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 592 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

