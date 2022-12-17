RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,255 shares of company stock worth $4,124,927. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

