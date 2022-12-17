RBA Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $57.77 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Otter Tail



Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

