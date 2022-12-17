RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 7,674 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,497,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $625,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.