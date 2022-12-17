RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 7,674 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,497,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $625,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

