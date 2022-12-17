Ready Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

