Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.