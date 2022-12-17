Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 265,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Red Moon Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$70.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

About Red Moon Resources

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

