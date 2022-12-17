Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDFN. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.82.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $41.43.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The company had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Redfin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.