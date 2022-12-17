RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 236,771 shares trading hands.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.
See Also
