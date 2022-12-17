Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $128.72 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.50 or 0.05087526 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00486915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,817.28 or 0.28849934 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

