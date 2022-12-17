Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $133.37 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $871.02 or 0.05223953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00488203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.04 or 0.28926245 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

