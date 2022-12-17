Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.