Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.17 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Request has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $89.77 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015167 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040900 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00229560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08646335 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $22,996,130.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

