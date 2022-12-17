Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.30

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.30 and traded as low as C$43.77. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$44.26, with a volume of 3,426 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.70 million and a P/E ratio of 44.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.