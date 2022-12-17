RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Capitalization Reaches $52.07 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $52.07 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,807,701.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

