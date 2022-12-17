Robert H. Niehaus Sells 56,958 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $517,178.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,311,202 shares in the company, valued at $148,105,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.60. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Zeta Global

Several research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

