Robert W. Baird Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $150.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.63.

PTC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. Analysts expect that PTC will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,237,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

