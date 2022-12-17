Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.26 EPS.

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,049,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 244,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

