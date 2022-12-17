Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.