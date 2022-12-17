Rublix (RBLX) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $374,943.50 and approximately $34.51 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rublix has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Rublix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01773813 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

