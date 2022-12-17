Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 5%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 29,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 166,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

