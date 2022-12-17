Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 96.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sachem Capital by 1,413.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 157.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SACH. TheStreet downgraded Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

