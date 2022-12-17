Safe Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00040712 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $141.67 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00202680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.17323962 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

