Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.71. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 68.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

