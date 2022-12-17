Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $57,056,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

