Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

