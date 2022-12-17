Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 193183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

