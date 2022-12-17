Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 193183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
