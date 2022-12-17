SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $346.60.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $280.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.92. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.