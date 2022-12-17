Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

