Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 215,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

