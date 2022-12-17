Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

