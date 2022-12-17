Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15.

