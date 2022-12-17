Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 20.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $61,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

