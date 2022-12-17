Secret (SIE) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Secret has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $8,075.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00734643 USD and is down -17.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,181.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

