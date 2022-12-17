Seiren Games Network (SERG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $40,858.53

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $40,858.53 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

