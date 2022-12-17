Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $166.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Sempra alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. Sempra has a twelve month low of $124.44 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.