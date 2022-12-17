Sentinus LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 346,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 2.4% of Sentinus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sentinus LLC owned about 0.09% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $11.79. 4,382,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.