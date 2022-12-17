Sentinus LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sentinus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.35. 7,546,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.