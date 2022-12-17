Sentinus LLC Purchases Shares of 70,807 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,851. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

