SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.06 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

