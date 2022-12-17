SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $84.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $98.02.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

