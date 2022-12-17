SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $248,000 in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.99. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.