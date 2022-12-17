SFG Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

