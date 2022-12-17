Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.26) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,957.20 ($36.28).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,243 ($27.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £158.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.27. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,350.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

