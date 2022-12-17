Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Declines By 15.0%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AAU remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
