Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Declines By 15.0%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.