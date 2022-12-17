Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Decreases By 16.4%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 592,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 96.15%.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

