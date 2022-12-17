Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declines By 18.3%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 666,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 1,396,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,649. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,247,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,343,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

