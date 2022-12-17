Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreases By 14.6%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 931,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

ATR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 540,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,250. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

